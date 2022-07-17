Search icon
IND vs ENG 3rd ODI: Old Trafford Stadium Pitch, Weather report for India vs England 3rd ODI in Manchester

Know all about the pitch conditions and weather report for the 3rd ODI between India and England which will be played at Old Trafford.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 17, 2022, 07:33 AM IST

India vs England 3rd ODI

The third and final ODI between India and England will be the decider game after the host beat the Men in Blue in the second game by 100 runs, leveling the series 1-1.

The Indian team saw Jasprit Bumrah's six-wicket haul at The Oval but also witnessed England come up with similar treatment at Lord's courtesy of Reece Topley's 6-24. 

Rohit Sharma and the Indian team management led by head coach Rahul Dravid will have to rectify their issues in the third game. 

The side will be keeping in mind on whether Rohit, Shikhar Dhawan and Virat Kohli will be India's Nos. 1, 2, and 3 going into next year's 2023 ODI World Cup.

India vs England 3rd ODI weather forecast 

The series-decider between India and England will be played at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground in Manchester. Fans would be able to expect a full match as the weather conditions could be mostly cloudy during the final game. There is no chance of precipitation during the 50-over clash and the temperature will hover between 18-31 degrees Celsius. The wind speed can go around 14-16 km/h.

India vs England 3rd ODI pitch report

The surface at Old Trafford is known to be a batting-friendly surface and is anticipated to assist the batters once again. The bowlers, especially pacers may get some assistance towards the latter half of the match while spinners will have to toil hard for wickets here.

IND vs ENG Probable Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammad Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna

England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (c & wk), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Craig Overton, David Willey, Brydon Carse, Reece Topley

