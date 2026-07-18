IND vs ENG 3rd ODI Live Streaming: When and where to watch India vs England match live on TV and online?

India and England face off in the third and final ODI at Lord's with the series on the line. Here's everything you need to know about the live streaming, TV telecast, match timing, venue and where to watch the decisive clash live in India.

Everyone’s watching Rohit Sharma as India face England in the series decider at Lord’s on Sunday. There’s plenty of talk about his future—retirement rumors won’t quite go away—but the BCCI says there’s nothing to them. The bigger issue right now is his dip in form. Rohit’s numbers in the first two games were underwhelming. Fans haven’t seen him play with that usual easy elegance, those classic front-foot pulls or confident shots against spin. He just looks out of sorts, and it’s got people wondering how much longer he’ll stick around, especially with the 2027 ODI World Cup in the distance.

But Lord’s is a stage where careers turn around. If Rohit finds his rhythm there, all the doubts can fade in a day.

India’s batting, though, isn’t just about Rohit. Shubman Gill has looked comfortable but hasn’t pushed on for a big score yet. Virat Kohli remains the anchor—he’s still dominating this format, but fell short of a century last time out. In the middle order, Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan have to find a way to handle England’s barrage of short balls, which troubled them earlier.

On the bowling side, India might look at bringing in Kuldeep Yadav for a bit of variation, especially with how well Axar Patel’s been doing as a reliable all-rounder. As for England, Joe Root will be central to their plans again, but the rest of the batting group really needs to offer more if they want to close out this series.

Live Streaming Details

When will the IND vs ENG, 3rd ODI be played?

The third ODI between India and England will be played on Sunday (19 Jul, 2026) at the Lord’s in London. The toss will take place at 3:00 pm IST.

Where can fans watch the match on television?

The live telecast of the third ODI between India and England will be available on Sony Sports Network in India.

Where to livestream IND vs ENG, 3rd ODI?

The livestream of the third ODI between India and England will be available on the JioHotstar app and website.

Squads

India: Shubman Gill (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer (Vice-Captain), KL Rahul (WK), Ishan Kishan (WK), Axar Patel, Shivam Dube, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh, Gurnoor Brar, Prince Yadav, Harsh Dubey

England: Harry Brook (c), Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Jacob Bethell, James Coles, Will Jacks, Rehan Ahmed, Gus Atkinson, Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Tom Banton, Jos Buttler, Jofra Archer, Saqib Mahmood, Adil Rashid, Josh Tongue.

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