IND vs ENG 3rd ODI live streaming: When and where to watch India vs England in Manchester

Know all the details about the 3rd ODI match between India vs England which will be played at the Old Trafford Stadium in Manchester on July 17.

After beating Team India in the second ODI recently, England pulled themselves level in the series, which stands evenly poised at 1-1 ahead of the third and final ODI of the series on Sunday. The Three Lions gave the Men in Blue a taste of their own medicine after they prevailed by 100 runs at Lord's.

Earlier, the visitors had also beaten their opponents by 100-runs in the first ODI, thanks to Jasprit Bumrah's fiery six-wicket spell.

Rohit Sharma's men will look to seal a historic seal win over England on July 17, while England will also hope to bounce back after they lost the T20I series 2-1.

When and what time will the India vs England 3rd ODI match start?

India vs England 3rd ODI match will be played on July 17 (Sunday) at 3:30 PM IST.

Where will India vs England 3rd ODI match take place?

India vs England 3rd ODI match will take place at the Old Trafford Stadium in Manchester.

Which channel will telecast India vs England 3rd ODI match in India?

India vs England 3rd ODI match will be aired on Sony Sports Network channels in India.

How to watch the live streaming of the India vs England 3rd ODI match in India?

Watch the LIVE coverage of England vs India – 3rd ODI on SONY SIX (English), SONY TEN 3 (Hindi), and SONY TEN 4 (Tamil & Telugu) channels on 17th July at 3:30 pm IST.

IND vs ENG Probable Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammad Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna

England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (c & wk), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Craig Overton, David Willey, Brydon Carse, Reece Topley