'Kohli's Gone': England's Barmy Army troll Virat as batting struggles continue

Virat Kohli was brutally trolled by England's Barmy Army after dismissal in 3rd ODI

Virat Kohli's struggles with the bat continued in the third ODI between India and England in Manchester as the talismanic cricketer could only score 17 runs in 22 balls on Sunday. England's Barmy Army fan page brutally trolled Kohli after his dismissal.

The 33-year-old has been experiencing a lean patch for the past couple of months and despite looking comfortable early on at Old Trafford, Kohli suffered another setback, as he once again edged an outside-going delivery and Jos Buttler completed the catch.

As soon as the former Indian skipper was gone, Barmy Army trolled Kohli by sharing a poster of him that read 'Kohli's gone' along with the caption 'Oh no'.

