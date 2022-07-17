IND vs ENG 3rd ODI: Know why Jasprit Bumrah isn't playing in the series decider?

Jasprit Bumrah misses out the third ODI against England

Team India are gunning for an ODI series win over England as the two sides come face to face in the series decider on Sunday, at the Old Trafford Stadium in Manchester. However, Rohit Shama's men would have to make do with the absence of Jasprit Bumrah who wasn't named in the playing XI for the third ODI.

The 28-year-old picked up a six-wicket haul against England in the first ODI, and thus his absence would be a big blow for India.

Speaking during the toss, the Indian skipper revealed that Bumrah misses the third ODI because of a niggle. He had a slight issue in his back spasm, and given the pacer's importance to Team India, the management have decided not to risk it.

READ| Sports this week: From West Indies vs India to World Athletics Championship, events to look out for

Bumrah thus misses out, and in his place, Mohammed Siraj will be playing. That's the only change India made to their playing XI from the second ODI.

Here's how the two sides are lining up today:

England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(w/c), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Craig Overton, David Willey, Brydon Carse, Reece Topley

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna