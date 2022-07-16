IND vs ENG 3rd ODI Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs England in Manchester

India and England will face off in the ODI series decider in Manchester

The ODI series between India and England currently stands evenly poised at 1-1 after the Thre Lions' 100-run victory over the visitors in the second ODI. Rohit Sharma's side faces a stern challenge in Jos Buttler's England as the two sides prepare to battle it out in the series finale on Sunday in Manchester.

While Jasprit Bumrah's six-wicket haul ensured India put in a dominant performance to take a 1-0 lead in the series, Reece Topley gave India a taste of their own medicine at the Lord's, picking up a six-wicket haul of his own.

With nothing to choose between the two sides, fans can expect fireworks when India and England come face to face in the third and final ODI at Old Trafford Stadium.

Dream11 Prediction – India vs England – 3rd ODI in Manchester

IND vs ENG Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for India vs England

India vs England My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Jos Buttler (vc)

Batters: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Suryakumar Yadav, Liam Livingstone

All-rounders: Moeen Ali, Hardik Pandya

Bowlers: Mohammed Shami (C), Jasprit Bumrah, David Willey, Reece Topley

IND vs ENG Probable Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammad Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna

England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (c & wk), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Craig Overton, David Willey, Brydon Carse, Reece Topley

IND vs ENG My Dream11 Playing XI

Jos Buttler (vc), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Suryakumar Yadav, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Hardik Pandya, Mohammed Shami (C), Jasprit Bumrah, David Willey, Reece Topley

India vs England 3rd ODI Match Details

The match begins at 03:30 PM IST and will take place at the Old Trafford Stadium in Manchester on Sunday, July 17. The match will be telecasted on Sony Sports Networks and can be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app.