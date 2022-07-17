IND vs ENG: After Virat Kohli, Yuzvendra Chahal attempts Joe Root's magic trick

Yuzvendra Chahal tries to copy Joe Root's bat balancing act after Virat Kohli

England ace Joe Root grabbed eyeballs after his bat-balancing magic trick, which left cricket fans in awe. Playing against New Zealand, Root's bat appeared to stand upright on its own, even though the Englishman wasn't holding onto it.

Recently, Virat Kohli had also attempted the bat-balancing act, and on Sunday, Yuzvendra Chahal became the latest Indian player to try his hand at the 'magic trick'.

During the third ODI between India and England in Manchester, cameras caught the Indian spinner having a crack at the bat-balancing act which Joe Root made immensely popular.

After Chahal's attempt, pics of the Indian tweaker have gone viral:

Yuzvendra Chahal trying to stable the bat like Joe Root on the pitch. pic.twitter.com/zDF760GDRK — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) July 17, 2022

The incident happened during England's inning as the Three Lions were sent out to bat first, after Indian skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and chose to field.

Jos Buttler scored 60 off 70 balls to help his side to a total of 259 runs, while Hardik Pandya picked up four wickets.

In reply, India were 152/4 after 30 overs, with the Men in Blue needing 108 runs off 20 overs to pick up a famous series win.