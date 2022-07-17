Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

IND vs ENG: After Virat Kohli, Yuzvendra Chahal attempts Joe Root's magic trick

England ace Joe Root grabbed eyeballs after his bat-balancing magic trick, which Virat Kohli also attempted and now Yuzi Chahal attempted the same.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 17, 2022, 09:49 PM IST

IND vs ENG: After Virat Kohli, Yuzvendra Chahal attempts Joe Root's magic trick
Yuzvendra Chahal tries to copy Joe Root's bat balancing act after Virat Kohli

England ace Joe Root grabbed eyeballs after his bat-balancing magic trick, which left cricket fans in awe. Playing against New Zealand, Root's bat appeared to stand upright on its own, even though the Englishman wasn't holding onto it. 

Recently, Virat Kohli had also attempted the bat-balancing act, and on Sunday, Yuzvendra Chahal became the latest Indian player to try his hand at the 'magic trick'. 

During the third ODI between India and England in Manchester, cameras caught the Indian spinner having a crack at the bat-balancing act which Joe Root made immensely popular. 

READ| 'End of an era?': Twitter divided as Virat Kohli's dismal England tour comes to an end

After Chahal's attempt, pics of the Indian tweaker have gone viral:

The incident happened during England's inning as the Three Lions were sent out to bat first, after Indian skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and chose to field. 

Jos Buttler scored 60 off 70 balls to help his side to a total of 259 runs, while Hardik Pandya picked up four wickets. 

In reply, India were 152/4 after 30 overs, with the Men in Blue needing 108 runs off 20 overs to pick up a famous series win. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sanju Samson to Rahul Tripathi: Cricketers netizens believe Team India will miss against South Africa
6 times Janhvi Kapoor handled wardrobe malfunctions like a pro
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Rare photo of Gyanvapi complex clicked in 1868, see here
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Former Rajasthan Governor Margaret Alva to be opposition's vice-presidential candidate
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.