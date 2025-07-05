IND vs ENG 2nd Test: Shubman Gill's historic Day 4 ton puts India on brink of victory in Edgbaston Test, England 72/3 at stumps

After Gill's century, Rishabh Pant contributed with a quick 65 off 58 balls, forming a rapid 110-run partnership with his captain. Ravindra Jadeja then provided essential support, remaining not out on 69 as India aimed for a declaration.

On Day 4 of the second Test at Edgbaston between England and India, India's new Test captain, Shubman Gill, delivered an outstanding performance, continuing his remarkable form by scoring his 8th Test century. This achievement propelled India into a dominant position, setting England a daunting target of 608 runs. India ultimately declared their second innings at 427/6.

Starting the day with an overnight score of 64/1, India sought to quickly increase their lead. KL Rahul made a valuable contribution of 55 runs before being clean bowled by a sharp delivery from Josh Tongue, while Karun Nair added 26 runs. However, the spotlight was firmly on Gill. After an impressive 269 in the first innings, the young captain displayed great maturity and aggression, scoring a brilliant 161 off just 162 balls, which included 13 fours and 8 sixes.

This remarkable display allowed Gill to break several records. He became only the second Indian batter, following Sunil Gavaskar, to achieve both a double century and a century in the same Test match. His total of 430 runs in this Test is now the second-highest in Test history, surpassed only by Graham Gooch's 456. Additionally, he broke Virat Kohli's record for the most runs by an Indian captain in their debut Test series, underscoring his immediate influence. Gill also joined the ranks of Indian captains, including Sunil Gavaskar and Virat Kohli, who have scored centuries in both innings of a Test match.

In pursuit of an unlikely 608, England's top order faltered under pressure. Mohammed Siraj, who took six wickets in England's first innings, continued to challenge the batsmen, with solid support from Akash Deep. By the end of the day, England had lost crucial wickets, including Zak Crawley for a duck and Joe Root, leaving them in a precarious position as they faced a monumental challenge on the final day.

