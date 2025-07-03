Twitter
Meet newest heroine from Kapoor family, father breaks down at her debut film, he failed as actor, brother is superstar, he is.., daughter's name..

IND vs ENG 2nd Test: Shubman Gill creates history, breaks Virat Kohli's record; becomes first Indian to....

Shubman Gill set a remarkable record previously held by Virat Kohli on Day 2 of the second Test against England, achieving his maiden 150 runs in Test cricket.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Jul 03, 2025, 05:54 PM IST

IND vs ENG 2nd Test: Shubman Gill creates history, breaks Virat Kohli's record; becomes first Indian to....

Shubman Gill continued his impressive form in England, achieving his highest-ever score in Test cricket during the second Test in Birmingham on July 3 (Thursday). The right-handed batsman faced significant pressure prior to the series, with an average of just 25.7 in SENA and only two half-centuries to his name. When the moment arrived, Gill showcased his best performance reaching his second century on the current tour of England, marking his first-ever 150 in Tests.

Moreover, Gill became the first Indian batsman in 23 years to score over 150 runs in England, following Rahul Dravid, who made 217 at The Oval in 2002. As a captain, Gill is also just 30 runs shy of surpassing Mohammed Azharuddin’s all-time Indian record, with Azharuddin having scored 179 back in 1990 at Old Trafford.

Highest score for an Indian captain in England in Tests

179 - Mohammed Azharuddin, Manchester, 1990

168* - Shubman Gill, Birmingham, 2025

149 - Virat Kohli, Birmingham, 2018

148 - Mansur Ali Khan Pataudi, Leeds, 1967

147 - Shubman Gill, Leeds, 2025

For England, Josh Tongue took one wicket, dismissing Ravindra Jadeja (89). He unsettled the experienced player with a remarkable bouncer and also posed a threat to Sundar in the brief moments leading up to Lunch, as India reached 419/6 in the first session. Prior to Jadeja’s dismissal, the England bowlers were struggling for ideas as the all-rounder and Gill effortlessly brought up their 200-run partnership, pushing India’s total past 400.

Earlier, Yashasvi Jaiswal set the stage for a strong score. Jaiswal smashed a powerful 87 off 113 balls, providing India with a dynamic start, although he fell short of a well-earned century. For those unaware, India made three changes to the playing XI, bringing in Akash Deep, Washington Sundar, and Nitish Reddy to replace Jasprit Bumrah, Sai Sudharsan, and Shardul Thakur, respectively.

Also read| Can Akash Deep deliver? How has Jasprit Bumrah's replacement fared so far in Test cricket?

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
