IND vs ENG 2nd Test: Jasprit Bumrah scripts history, becomes fastest Indian pacer to....

Bumrah's exceptional bowling skills were on full display as he delivered a lethal spell, claiming some crucial wickets.

Chankesh Rao

Updated: Feb 03, 2024, 04:26 PM IST

Edited by

Ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah has made history by becoming the fastest Indian fast bowler to reach the remarkable milestone of 150 wickets in Test cricket. This incredible feat was achieved during the ongoing second Test against England in Visakhapatnam.

Bumrah's exceptional bowling skills were on full display as he delivered a lethal spell, claiming some crucial wickets. His dominance in the whites has been truly awe-inspiring.

It took Bumrah only 34 matches to reach the coveted 150-wicket mark, surpassing the previous record held by the legendary Kapil Dev, who achieved this feat in 39 matches. Notably, both Erapalli Prasanna and Anil Kumble also took 34 Tests to reach this milestone, while Ravichandran Ashwin accomplished it in just 29 matches and Ravindra Jadeja in 32 matches, making them the only Indians to achieve this milestone faster than Bumrah.

According to ESPNcricinfo, Jasprit Bumrah currently boasts a bowling average of over 20.7, which is the third-best among bowlers with 150 or more Test wickets. In this aspect, he is only surpassed by England's Sydney Barnes (16.43) and Australia's Alan Davidson (20.53).

Furthermore, Bumrah has achieved nine five-wicket hauls in Test matches, showcasing his exceptional skills as a pacer. Additionally, he currently holds the position of India's 17th-highest wicket-taker in Test cricket.

Impressively, Bumrah is among a select group of only six Indian players who have taken over 100 wickets in SENA countries, namely South Africa, England, New Zealand, and Australia. With a tally of 113 wickets, he trails behind the likes of Anil Kumble, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Zaheer Khan, and Kapil Dev.

Moreover, Bumrah shares the distinction of having the second-most five-wicket hauls (six) in SENA nations for India, alongside Zaheer Khan and Bhagwath Chandrasekhar. They are only surpassed by Kapil Dev, who has achieved seven such feats.

