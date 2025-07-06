IND vs ENG 2nd Test: How Shubman Gill's Edgbaston attire could cost BCCI Rs 2500000000?

Despite Shubman's outstanding performance in the 2nd Test match, which propelled his team towards victory, he may face a serious warning from the BCCI.

Shubman Gill has performed remarkably in the Edgbaston Test, where he scored a double century in the first innings and another century in the second innings. He accumulated 269 runs in the first innings while being dismissed for 161 runs in the second innings. Despite this outstanding performance in the 2nd Test match, which propelled his team towards victory, he may face a serious warning from the BCCI. When Gill emerged from the pavilion to declare the second innings, he was observed wearing Nike tights.

The BCCI is sponsored by Adidas, and Indian players are required to wear only Adidas merchandise. However, Gill was seen wearing Nike tights. It is believed that the Indian captain rushed out and may have forgotten the sponsorship terms and conditions. As a result, he could potentially receive a show cause notice from the BCCI, requesting a formal explanation from the Indian captain regarding his actions that may have breached the rules and regulations or code of conduct.

First declaration under Captan Shubman Gill's Era. pic.twitter.com/vPPJFdfmdm — Ahmed Says (@AhmedGT_) July 5, 2025

What actions can Adidas take regarding this?

Adidas and the BCCI entered into a sponsorship agreement worth Rs. 250 crores in May 2023, which will remain in effect until March 2028. However, if Adidas chooses to, it can take several actions, including the cancellation of the sponsorship deal with the BCCI. Adidas may also seek compensation from the BCCI for not adhering to the terms and conditions of the sponsorship rights. Additionally, the sports brand can request a formal explanation from the cricket governing body. Lastly, Adidas could issue a warning to the BCCI and continue its sponsorship.

Components of the BCCI-Adidas partnership

The partnership between BCCI and Adidas encompasses various elements, including sponsorship fees and royalties from merchandise sales. Adidas pays Rs. 75 lakhs per match, whereas the previous sponsor, Nike, was paying Rs. 88 lakhs per match under a deal that lasted until September 2020. Furthermore, the BCCI receives a royalty of Rs 10 crores annually from merchandise sales over the duration of its 5-year cycle.

Also read| Shubman Gill's batting brilliance continues at Edgbaston, joins Sunil Gavaskar in elite list with 8th Test century