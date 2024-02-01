IND vs ENG, 2nd Test Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs England match

After suffering a setback against England in the Hyderabad Test, the Indian cricket team found themselves facing additional hurdles. KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja, two key players, were ruled out of the upcoming Visakhapatnam Test due to quadriceps and hamstring injuries respectively. Their absence would undoubtedly be felt, as Rahul had played a crucial role in the middle-order during the series opener, while Jadeja had showcased his all-round skills with five wickets and a vital 87 in the first innings.

The absence of both Rahul and Jadeja for the second Test presented a challenge for the Indian think tank. They now had to make strategic decisions to maintain the balance of the Playing XI. To address this issue, the selectors introduced Sarfaraz Khan, Washington Sundar, and Saurabh Kumar to the squad. However, this presented a significant challenge for the management, as they had to carefully determine the optimal combination for the upcoming fixture. This unforeseen situation required careful consideration and tough calls to ensure a well-balanced and competitive team took the field in Visakhapatnam.

Match Details

India vs England, 2nd Test

Venue: Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam

Time: 9:30 AM IST, Thursday - February 2

IND vs ENG Dream11 prediction

Wicket Keeper – Jonny Bairstow

Batters – Rohit Sharma, Ollie Pope, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shreyas Iyer

All-rounders – R Ashwin (c), Joe Root (vc), Axar Patel

Bowlers – Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Tom Hartley

IND vs ENG My Dream11 team

Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Sarfaraz Khan, James Anderson, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin

