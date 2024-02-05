IND vs ENG, 2nd Test Day 4: Big blow to India, star player not taking field due to...

India needs nine wicket to win the second Test and level the five match series one all, while England needs over 300 runs to win.

Shubman Gill, who hit a fantastic century in the second innings of the second test against England on Sunday, is currently not fielding. Reports suggest that the batsman from Punjab has suffered an index finger injury, keeping him off the field on day 4.

The 24-year-old is a key slip catcher for India and took four catches in England's first innings. In Gill's absence, Sarfaraz Khan has been placed in the field by the team management.

