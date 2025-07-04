IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 3 Highlights: Mohammed Siraj's six-wicket haul puts India in command amidst Edgbaston DRS drama

While Mohammed Siraj spearheaded India's bowling attack with a magnificent six-wicket haul, it was a contentious DRS incident involving Yashasvi Jaiswal that sparked a heated exchange and stole much of the day's headlines.

Day 3 of the second Test between England and India at Edgbaston showcased a thrilling blend of traditional Test cricket and intense drama. Veteran pacer Mohammed Siraj delivered a remarkable performance, taking six wickets with exceptional swing and seam bowling. However, a contentious DRS incident involving Indian opener Yashasvi Jaiswal threatened to overshadow this achievement, provoking a heated response from England captain Ben Stokes.

As England resumed their first innings, their batters faced a revitalized Indian bowling attack led by the in-form Mohammed Siraj. With precision and cunning, Siraj dismantled the English middle and lower order, claiming vital wickets that curtailed the hosts' ability to establish a significant lead. His six-wicket haul underscored his talent and resolve, placing India in a dominant position by limiting England's first innings score.

Yet, as India began their second innings, an unforeseen flashpoint arose. In the eighth over, Yashasvi Jaiswal was ruled LBW off a delivery from Josh Tongue. The on-field umpire Sharfuddoula raised his finger, but after a brief discussion with non-striker KL Rahul, Jaiswal opted for a review. The contentious aspect was the timing; England captain Ben Stokes quickly approached the umpire, passionately arguing that the 15-second DRS timer had elapsed before Jaiswal signaled for the review.

This incident ignited a heated debate between Stokes and the umpires, with the Edgbaston crowd responding with a mix of boos and eager anticipation. Despite Stokes's fervent argument, the review was ultimately granted. However, replays confirmed the initial decision, displaying 'three reds' and sending Jaiswal back to the pavilion. Although the dismissal was validated, the surrounding drama of the late DRS call and Stokes's furious protest ensured that this incident became the focal point of the day, eclipsing even Siraj's outstanding performance. India lead by 244 runs at stumps on Day 3.

