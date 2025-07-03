IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 2 Highlights: Shubman Gill's maiden Test double hundred takes India to 587, England 77/3 at stumps

India vs England 2nd Test Day 2: Harry Brook (30*) and Joe Root (18*) stayed not out as England finished the day at 77/3, trailing by 510 runs. Previously, Shubman Gill scored an impressive 269 runs from 387 balls, leading India to a total of 587.

Day 2 of the second Test between India and England at Edgbaston belonged unequivocally to Indian captain Shubman Gill, who etched his name into the history books with a magnificent maiden Test double century. His monumental effort propelled India to a commanding first innings total, seizing control of the match.

Resuming on his overnight score of 114, Gill displayed remarkable composure and an exquisite array of strokes, punishing the English bowlers throughout the day. He reached the elusive 200-run mark in 311 balls, becoming only the third Indian to score a Test double hundred in England, and notably, the first Indian captain to achieve this rare feat on English soil. His innings was laced with 21 boundaries and two towering sixes, showcasing both control and aggression.

Gill's epic knock, which eventually ended at a career-best 269, shattered multiple records, including the highest score by an Indian captain away from home, surpassing Virat Kohli's 200 against West Indies. He also became the second-youngest Indian captain to score a Test double century, just behind the legendary MAK Pataudi.

Despite losing Ravindra Jadeja for a well-made 89 earlier in the day, who was part of a crucial 203-run sixth-wicket stand with Gill, Washington Sundar provided valuable support with 42 runs, forging another century partnership with his captain. India declared their innings at a formidable 587, falling just shy of 600.

In response, England's top order struggled against India's invigorated bowling attack. Mohammed Siraj and Akash Deep picked up crucial early wickets, leaving England reeling at 77 for 3 at stumps, still trailing by a substantial 510 runs. Joe Root and Harry Brook offered some resistance, but India's dominance with the bat has put them in a commanding position to level the series after their loss in the first Test.

Also read| IND vs ENG: Shubman Gill creates history, breaks Virat Kohli's record for highest Test score by an Indian captain