IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 1 Highlights: Shubman Gill scores century, Chris Woakes takes 2 as India post 310/5 at stumps

India vs England: The first day at Edgbaston was dominated by Shubman Gill who exhibited exceptional control and patience during his innings, offering significant support to the team's performance.

Indian captain Shubman Gill produced a brilliant century, leading his team to 310 for 5 at stumps on Day 1. Gill's outstanding performance not only anchored India's innings, but also elevated him to the list of Indian captains who have produced a Test century in England, along with Virat Kohli and Sunil Gavaskar.This remarkable feat marks his second consecutive hundred as captain, having also scored a ton in the first Test at Headingley.

Opting to bowl first after winning the toss, England captain Ben Stokes looked to exploit the early conditions. India, trailing 0-1 in the series, made three significant changes to their playing XI in a bid to bounce back. Senior pacer Jasprit Bumrah was rested, allowing Akash Deep to make his Test debut. All-rounders Washington Sundar and Nitish Kumar Reddy were also added to the squad, replacing Shardul Thakur and Sai Sudharsan, respectively. These adjustments were intended to improve India's bowling depth and batting steadiness in this key match.

The day began with Yashasvi Jaiswal and Karun Nair forming a strong partnership after the early loss of an opener. Nair, batting at number three, looked composed for his 31 before being dismissed. Jaiswal then found a resilient partner in his captain, Shubman Gill. Their collaboration steadily built India's total, defying England's bowlers who, despite the strong Indian close to the day, performed admirably.

Gill gained confidence throughout the day, demonstrating outstanding composure and strokeplay. His century, brought up with a flash over the slips, pleased the Indian dressing room while also sending a clear warning signal to England. With a talented Washington Sundar yet to bat, India will be extremely delighted with their current position. While the surface still provides something for the bowlers, Gill and his teammates' efforts have kept the battle well balanced, promising an exciting Day 2.

