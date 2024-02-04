Cricket

IND vs ENG 2nd Test: Big blow to England as star player gives major injury scare, walks off the field

The former England captain sustained an injury in his little finger on Day 3 of the second Test between England and India in Visakhapatnam and was then taken off the field.

England faced a significant setback as Joe Root had to leave the field due to an injury sustained on Day 3 of the ongoing second Test against India in Visakhapatnam. Root injured his right little finger during the first session of play on February 4, prompting the England medical team to keep him off the field for treatment. 'Joe Root sustained an external blow to his right little finger, attempting a slip catch in the first session of day three. The England medical team will keep him off the field for the time being to treat and ice. At this stage, there is no indication of when he will return to the field,' England Cricket said in a statement.

