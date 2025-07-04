IND vs ENG 2nd Test: Ben Stokes charges at umpire after Yashasvi Jaiswal's controversial late DRS call

Ben Stokes objected to Yashasvi Jaiswal's use of the DRS after he was ruled out during the second Test between England and India in Birmingham on Friday.

A significant amount of drama unfolded in the dying moments of day 3 (July 4) during the second Test between India and England at Edgbaston, centered around a DRS decision involving India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal. The left-handed batsman was given out LBW shortly after India surpassed the fifty-run mark in their second innings and engaged in a lengthy discussion with his partner KL Rahul before deciding to review the call. However, England captain Ben Stokes was not pleased and rushed to the on-field umpires to express his concern that the DRS review was taken after the allowed time limit of 15 seconds.

The umpires rejected his request, but upon review, Jaiswal was indeed out and had to leave the field. He scored 28 runs before his dismissal and had contributed 51 runs for the opening wicket with Rahul, helping India extend their lead beyond 200.

Josh Tongue gets Jaiswal trapped in front!



pic.twitter.com/raWBqQXjv4 — England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 4, 2025

What is the time limit for a DRS call?

According to ICC regulations, a batter has 15 seconds to contest the on-field umpire's out decision and initiate a review. Likewise, the fielding team also has 15 seconds to dispute the on-field umpire's not out ruling against the batter.

What occurs after a DRS call is made?

Once a batter or the fielding team opts for a DRS review, the on-field umpire forwards the decision to the third umpire for examination. The third umpire assesses the validity of the decision, including checking if the delivery was a no-ball, and communicates the outcome back to the on-field umpire, who then signals the decision on the field.

Earlier in the match, Yashasvi Jaiswal reached a remarkable milestone during the second Test against England at Edgbaston, becoming the fastest Indian to score 2000 runs in Test cricket. He achieved this feat in just 21 matches, surpassing the legendary Sunil Gavaskar, who reached the milestone in 23 Tests. Since his Test debut, Jaiswal has consistently showcased impressive performances, solidifying his position as a key player in India’s batting lineup.

Also read| IND vs ENG: Yashasvi Jaiswal creates history, breaks Sunil Gavaskar's record; joins Rahul Dravid, Virender Sehwag in elite list