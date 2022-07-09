IND vs ENG 2nd T20I: Virat Kohli, Jadeja, Bumrah and Pant return, India to bat first

India vs England 2nd T20I:

Team Inda skipper Rohit Sharma had a huge selection headache before the second T20I versus England at Edgbaston and the 'Hitman' has indeed made four changes to the side from the previous game. Virat Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja, Rishabh Pant and Jasprit Bumrah all come into the side.

England skipper Jos Buttler meanwhile won the toss and chose to bowl first, and he too opted to make two changes to his side.

Richard Gleeson makes his T20 debut for the Three Lions while David Willey also comes in.

READ| IND vs ENG Edgbaston weather: Will rain affect play during 2nd T20I between India and England?

Talking about the Indian side, Deepak Hooda, Ishan Kishan, and Arshdeep Singh were some of the players who missed out on the playing XI, with the senior players who were rested for the first game returning once again.

England have won the toss and elect to bowl first in the 2nd T20I



A look at our Playing XI for the game



Live - https://t.co/o5RnRVGuWv #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/SkEUSwtzVW — BCCI (@BCCI) July 9, 2022

With the T20 World Cup in Australia later this year, team India skipper Rohit in the previous game spoke about trying and testing as many combinations as possible to find the best XI ahead of the spectacle.

"We know the scheduling, we got to have the understanding, players will be swapped every now and then. You can create your bench strength as well, a lot of opportunities for guys to come out and play," the 'Hitman' was quoted as saying.

READ| IND vs ENG 2nd T20I Dream11 prediction: Best picks for India vs England match in Birmingham

Here's how the two sides are lining up today:

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal

England: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler(w/c), Dawid Malan, Liam Livingstone, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, David Willey, Chris Jordan, Richard Gleeson, Matthew Parkinson