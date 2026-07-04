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IND vs ENG 2nd T20I: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi breaks Sachin Tendulkar's record, becomes India's youngest international debutant

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi etched his name into Indian cricket history by becoming the country's youngest international debutant, surpassing Sachin Tendulkar's long-standing record. The teenage sensation achieved the milestone during the second T20I against England.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : Jul 04, 2026, 06:37 PM IST

IND vs ENG 2nd T20I: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi breaks Sachin Tendulkar's record, becomes India's youngest international debutant
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi becomes India's youngest international debutant. (Courtesy: X)
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Indian cricket just turned a new page at Old Trafford, Manchester. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, only 15, walked onto the field and into the record books during the second T20I against England. Head coach Gautam Gambhir and captain Shreyas Iyer put him straight into the starting eleven, a move that sent ripples across the cricket world. By doing so, Sooryavanshi smashed through the milestone held by Sachin Tendulkar, now standing as the youngest male player ever to wear the senior India jersey.

It’s a rise that feels almost unreal. Sooryavanshi, a left-hander from Bihar, dominated the domestic scene, then took the IPL by storm earlier this year. He bullied bowlers, picked up the Orange Cap, piled up 776 runs, and kept a staggering strike rate of 237.31. Just raw, fearless hitting, game after game. The selectors couldn’t ignore him any longer.

There was plenty of noise off the pitch too. The first match in Durham got washed out, and Sooryavanshi didn’t get a look in. That only made the calls louder. Fans and experts started to wonder why the team held him back, especially since the senior batters weren’t delivering. People were impatient—everybody wanted to see what this kid could do.

In Manchester, with clouds overhead and a tough English attack led by Jofra Archer and Saqib Mahmood, the team finally tossed him the debut cap. They didn’t take the easy route, giving him the chance on a bowler-friendly pitch against a tough opponent. That sends a clear message: the management trusts his talent and believes he’s ready.

Here’s how young Sooryavanshi is: he debuted at 15 years, 3 months, and 7 days, beating Tendulkar’s record from way back and leaving names like Prithvi Shaw further down the list. 

Now, staring down a fierce pace attack doesn’t get any easier, and nobody knows what’s coming next. But this moment means something bigger for Indian cricket. They’ve put their faith in a teenager with nothing to lose and everything to prove. Ready or not, a new era has begun.

Also read| IND vs ENG: Will rain play spoilsport again? Check latest Manchester weather forecast for India vs England 2nd T20I

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