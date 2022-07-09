'Mood kharab ho gya': Unhappy netizens wanted Virat Kohli to open with Rohit Sharma

Netizens wanted Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli to open for India

As soon as Rohit Sharma announced the playing XI for the second T20I versus England in Edgbaston, fans were overjoyed as they thought Virat Kohli would open the innings alongside Rohit. However, once India's innings started Rishabh Pant walked out to open alongside Rohit, and not Kohli.

Netizens meanwhile were furious as they had wanted the pairing of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma to open for the Men in Blue.

The last time Rohit and Virat opened for India, it was way back in March 2021, when the duo stitched together a 94-run partnership.

Team India fans were hoping for a similar outcome on Saturday as well, with plenty of speculation that Kohli could open for India, but it was Pant who walked out alongside his skipper.

Here's how netizens reacted:

Ishan Kishan was dropped so that Virat can open?



Well, Pant is alongside Rohit — Sagar Mehta (@sagarwhymehta) July 9, 2022

Kaun bola virat aur rohit open kar rahe hai pic.twitter.com/NtgXOr3C4C July 9, 2022

Mood kharab ho gaya Virat Rohit socha tha ye kuch or dekh liya hatt bc — Gautam (@__One_N_Only__) July 9, 2022

