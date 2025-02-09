Rohit Sharma delivered a masterclass, scoring 119 runs off just 90 balls, which included 12 boundaries and 7 sixes.

Rohit Sharma showcased an outstanding performance with a brilliant century, guiding India to a convincing 4-wicket win over England in the second ODI, thus securing the three-match series on Sunday. Ravindra Jadeja also played a key role, taking 3 wickets for 35 runs as England was bowled out for 304 after opting to bat first.

In the second innings, Rohit Sharma delivered a masterclass, scoring 119 runs off just 90 balls, which included 12 boundaries and 7 sixes. This impressive innings marked Rohit's 32nd ODI century, allowing him to surpass Rahul Dravid in the list of Indian batsmen with the most international centuries. Currently, Rohit ranks third on this prestigious list, behind Virat Kohli (81) and Sachin Tendulkar (100).

In addition to his century-scoring prowess, Rohit also overtook Chris Gayle in the tally of sixes hit in ODI cricket. With a total of 332 sixes, Rohit now holds the second position in this record, just ahead of Chris Gayle, who has 331. Shahid Afridi tops the list with an impressive 351 ODI sixes.

Shubman Gill played a vital supporting role alongside Rohit Sharma in an impressive opening partnership. Gill brought up his half-century in just 45 balls, helping to establish a century stand with Rohit that was completed in only 81 balls. The partnership ended at 136 runs off 100 balls, with Rohit getting out for 60 off 52 balls due to a well-placed yorker from Jamie Overton.

England finished with a total of 304 runs, a figure that could have been higher if their batsmen hadn't lost wickets at crucial moments when promising partnerships were developing. Liam Livingstone and Adil Rashid's late surge helped England cross the 300-run threshold, despite losing several wickets in the last 10 overs.

