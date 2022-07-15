Search icon
IND vs ENG 2nd ODI: Rohit Sharma irked on being asked about Virat Kohli's form, watch his reply

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma appeared frustrated after being questioned about Virat Kohli's form again, however, his response has gone viral.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 15, 2022, 11:22 AM IST

IND vs ENG 2nd ODI: Rohit Sharma irked on being asked about Virat Kohli's form, watch his reply
Rohit Sharma irked after being questioned about Virat Kohli's form

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma appeared frustrated after he was repeatedly questioned about Virat Kohli's form. While Rohit was dismissed for a duck on Thursday, during the second ODI versus England at Lord's, Kohli could only muster up 16 runs. 

Team India tasted a 100-run defeat and subsequently, the Indian captain was bombarded with questions about Kohli's slump, who hasn't scored a single century since 2019. 

During the post-match press conference, a journalist asked Rohit asked Kohli's repeated failures to reach a big total after which the 'Hitman' interrupted him and replied in Hindi, "Kyun ho rahi hai bhai, mujhe samajh mein nahi aata."

READ| 'This too shall pass, stay strong': Babar Azam's tweet for Virat Kohli goes viral

He subsequently asked the journalist to complete his question and answered that Kohli only needs a couple of big totals to find his golden touch. 

"He has played so many matches, he has been playing for so many years, he doesn’t need any reassurance. I have said this before as well, form goes up and down for every player," Rohit said. 

He continued, "A player like him (Kohli), who has played so many matches and won so many games for India, just needs a couple of innings to get back into form."

Check out Rohit Sharma's response after being questioned about Virat Kohli's form:

"Discussions will always take place on his form but we should think and understand that every player goes through a slump in his career. There is no player in history who has performed in every match that he has played. You have to look at his (Kohli's) runs and average in ODIs," the Indian skipper added further. 

READ| IND vs ENG: From Sachin Tendulkar to MS Dhoni, former Indian cricketers grace Lord's stadium

The 33-year-old Kohli could only score 16 runs off 25 balls, with him looking good initially but he was sent back to the dugout by David Willey shortly after. The former skipper will have another chance to find his mojo in the third and final ODI on July 17. 

