IND vs ENG 2nd ODI Live Streaming: When and where to watch India vs England match live on TV and online?

India take on England in the second ODI as the hosts look to level the series and the visitors aim to seal another victory. Here's everything you need to know about the match, including live streaming details, TV broadcast channels, match timing and online viewing options.

After a convincing win over England in the opening ODI, Shubman Gill and his teammates are eager to seal the second match and clinch the series. They’re looking to bounce back strong after a lackluster T20I showing.

India’s six-wicket victory in Birmingham gave them a 1-0 advantage, but the match also highlighted a few issues the team can’t ignore. There’s work to do if they want to keep the momentum.

One big concern—Gill had to retire hurt on 80, clearly in discomfort. India will be hoping it’s just a case of cramps and nothing more serious. Last year in Kolkata, Gill faced a similar situation against South Africa, which put him in the hospital and kept him out for the rest of that series. Losing him again isn’t something the team wants to even consider—his leadership up top is just too important.

On the other hand, his opening partner, Rohit, isn’t grappling with fitness worries. Still, the team management is likely watching his batting form closely. Since stepping down as captain, Rohit seems to have dialed back his explosive style, but this cautious approach hasn’t really paid off yet.

Pitch report

Sophia Gardens in Cardiff features a well-balanced pitch that generally benefits slow bowlers and spinners as the game unfolds, while also providing batsmen with plenty of chances to score once they find their rhythm.

As this is a Day/Night match commencing at 1:00 PM local time (5:30 PM IST), the evolving atmospheric conditions throughout the day will significantly influence the pitch's behavior.

Weather report

The weather forecast for Cardiff on Thursday, July 16, appears perfect for cricket, with no rain anticipated during the day. Clear skies and warm temperatures are expected to create ideal playing conditions at Sophia Gardens. The temperature is projected to range from 24°C to 28°C during the match, cooling down to about 22°C by the end. A gentle breeze of 10-14 mph may provide some initial help to the seam bowlers, but overall, the conditions are likely to favor the batsmen.

Live Streaming Details

When will the second India vs England ODI be played?

The second India vs England ODI will be played on July 16, Thursday at the Sophia Gardens in Cardiff.

What time will the second India vs England ODI start?

The second India vs England ODI will start at 5:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the second India vs England ODI?

The second ODI between India and England will be televised on the Sony Sports network in India.

How to watch the live streaming of the second India vs England ODI?

The second India vs England ODI will be streamed live on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

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