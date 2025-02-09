IND vs ENG 2nd ODI: Here's all you need to know about India vs England 2nd ODI in Cuttack, from playing XI to live streaming and more.

India is gearing up to take on England in the second match of the England tour of India, set to be held at Barabati Stadium in Cuttack. After winning the opening match of the series, India leads 1-0 in the three-match series. Meanwhile, England is eager to bounce back and put forth a stronger performance to keep their hopes alive, while India aims to clinch the series.

Historically, India has had the upper hand over England in the 50-over format, winning 59 out of the 108 ODIs played between the two nations. In the first match, England opted to bat first and started well with a 75-run opening partnership. However, a runout interrupted their flow, resulting in three quick wickets falling in just seven balls. Unable to recover from this setback, England ended up with a disappointing total.

Despite losing a couple of early wickets in their chase, India comfortably reached the target with 68 balls remaining and four wickets in hand. Half-centuries from Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, and Axar Patel, along with solid bowling and fielding, secured the win for India in the first ODI in Nagpur. The upcoming match is expected to be another tightly contested encounter between these two competitive teams.

Pitch report

The playing surface in Cuttack is expected to be conducive to batting, with ample opportunities for scoring runs. Both teams are likely to favor chasing at this venue.

Live Streaming Details

The India vs England 2nd ODI match is set to take place on Sunday, 9th February. The match is scheduled to commence at 1:30 PM IST, with the toss occurring at 1:00 PM IST. Cricket fans can witness the action unfold at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack. For those unable to attend the match in person, the live telecast will be broadcast on Star Sports Network TV, Sports18 1 and Sports18 2 channels in India. Additionally, fans can stream the match live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

Predicted playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Varun Chakravarthy, Harshit Rana

England: Phil Salt (wk), Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler (c), Liam Livingstone, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood, Saqib Mahmood

