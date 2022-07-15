'This too shall pass, stay strong': Babar Azam's tweet for Virat Kohli goes viral

Babar Azam's tweet for Virat Kohli goes viral

Former Indian skipper Virat Kohli's struggles with the bat continued in the second ODI versus England at Lord's. After recovering from a groin issue, Kohli was selected in the playing XI, but he could only score 16 runs off 25 balls, as the Men in Blue lost the match by 100 runs.

Amid Kohli's ongoing slump, the 33-year-old has come in for massive criticism with many former cricketers calling for him to be dropped from the team. However, Pakistan's captain and opener Babar Azam, who is often compared to Kohli, dropped a sympathetic tweet for him.

Babar's heartfelt gesture has caught the eye of netizens with many fans praising him for his gesture, despite the strained relations between India and Pakistan.

During the second ODI versus England, the talismanic batsman began well, before edging a catch to the wicketkeeper of David Wiley. Soon after Virat Kohli was dismissed Babar took to Twitter and put up a heartfelt message with a picture of himself alongside the former Indian skipper.

"This too shall pass. Stay strong," he wrote, along with the hashtag Virat Kohli.

The pic that Babar Azam shared was from the T20I World Cup last year when Pakistan defeated India by 10 wickets to pick up their first win over the Men in Blue at a World Cup game.

Talking about Kohli, the long wait for his century continues, as he hasn't raised his bat in jubilation since 2019.

He will have one last bite at the cherry during the third and final ODI of the series, after which India will fly to West Indies, and Kohli has been rested for the whole white ball tour.