With the retirement of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma from Test cricket, India is poised for a significant transformation as they prepare for the five-match series against England, which begins on June 20 at Headingley.

ENG vs IND 1st Test, Dream11 Prediction: After a lengthy wait, Indian fans will finally witness their team in action. Team India is set to compete against England in a five-match Test series, commencing on June 20. The first Test is scheduled to take place at Headingley, Leeds, starting at 3:30 PM in the afternoon.

Shubman Gill will be making his captaincy debut for India in the longest format of the game. India has much to prove, particularly following the retirements of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Ravi Ashwin. However, England will be eager to secure a victory here. They have already announced a formidable playing XI for the match. India must determine the optimal combination.

For England, Joe Root, Harry Brook, and Zak Crawley are highlighted as key batsmen, while Chris Woakes and Shoaib Bashir will lead the bowling attack.

Historically, England and India have clashed in 135 Tests, with England winning 51, India 35, and 50 resulting in draws. With both teams combining youth and experience, an intense contest is anticipated in Leeds.

Match Details

England vs India, 1st Test

Date & Time: Jun 20-Jun 24, 11:00 AM LOCAL

Venue: Headingley, Leeds

Pitch report

The pitch at Headingley is anticipated to generate swing and movement. The Duke balls are known for their tendency to swing more, which we may observe during this match. This will create difficult conditions for the batsmen. However, the team batting first stands a strong chance of gaining an advantage, as rain is forecasted for the last two days.

IND vs ENG 1st Test Dream11 Prediction

Wicket-Keepers: Rishabh Pant, Jamie Smith

Batters: Joe Root (c), Ben Duckett, Yashasvi Jaiswal (vc), KL Rahul

All-rounders: Ben Stokes, Ravindra Jadeja, Jacob Bethell

Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah, Chris Woakes

IND vs ENG My Dream11 Team

Rishabh Pant, Joe Root (Captain), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ben Duckett, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes, Ravindra Jadeja (Vice Captain), Jasprit Bumrah, Chris Woakes, Brydon Carse

