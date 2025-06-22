Shubman Gill and KL Rahul will assume batting responsibilities on the morning of day 4 following a day of Test cricket that was quite eventful, albeit slightly shortened due to rain, which compelled the umpires to declare the end of play.

A shared day in Leeds saw England reduce their first innings deficit to just 6 runs, despite Jasprit Bumrah's five-wicket haul. The majority of the batting lineup contributed, although Harry Brook was heartbreakingly dismissed for 99. As the day ended, India finished at 90/2, having lost Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sai Sudharsan, but with KL Rahul in fine form and Shubman Gill newly at the crease.

KL Rahul is currently on 47 runs from 75 balls, while Shubman Gill has made 6 runs off 10 deliveries. For England, Brydon Carse and Ben Stokes each took one wicket.

Bumrah's impressive figures of 5 for 83 helped India bowl out the Three Lions for 465, giving them a slender innings lead of six runs. Ollie Pope scored 106, and Harry Brook narrowly missed a century with 99. For India, Prasidh Krishna claimed three wickets, and Mohammed Siraj took two.

Earlier, India was bowled out for 471 runs in their first innings on the second day, thanks to remarkable centuries from Yashasvi Jaiswal (101), captain Shubman Gill (147), and Rishabh Pant (134).

After a rough start where he fell for a duck, Sai looked much more confident this time around, while Rahul picked up right where he left off in the first innings. Sudharsan got a bit of luck when Ben Duckett dropped him on 24, but as he often does, Ben Stokes came through for his team and broke the partnership by dismissing the debutant just before the rain came.

As we head into Day 4, the match is finely balanced, with neither team really in control. India will aim to take it one session at a time, focusing on surviving the first hour of Day 4 without any hiccups. The second new ball did show some signs of life, with a couple of deliveries jumping up, and Ravindra Jadeja and Shoaib Bashir found some turn and bounce. Still, overall, the conditions seem pretty good for batting. England will be looking to make a strong start, and if they can grab a couple of early wickets, it could really put India on the back foot, especially after their collapse in the first innings. The first ball on Day 4 is set to be bowled at 3.30 pm IST (10 am GMT).

Also read| IND vs ENG: Jasprit Bumrah joins Kapil Dev, Anil Kumble in elite list of Indian bowlers with 5-wicket haul in Leeds Test