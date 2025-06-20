By the end of day one, Gill has propelled India to 359-3, with Yashasvi Jaiswal's impressive century being another significant highlight. KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant also contributed, setting the stage for a potentially massive total for the team.

Shubman Gill creates an unforgettable day. It is his debut match as the Indian Test captain, and as he steps onto the pitch at Headingley, he showcases the elegance and confidence of a player destined for this role. He scores a remarkable century, the second for India on the first day, which will be remembered in the annals of cricket history. By the end of day one, he has propelled India to 359-3, with Yashasvi Jaiswal's impressive century being another significant highlight. KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant also contributed, setting the stage for a potentially massive total for the team.

Once again, after a solid performance, KL Rahul fell victim to the morning's play, becoming the first wicket to fall for 42 runs off 78 balls. He appeared to be in good form during his innings, but he edged a wide delivery from Brydon Carse, leading to his dismissal caught by Joe Root in the slips.

Sai Sudharsan must be regretting his performance after being dismissed for a duck in his first Test innings. He chased a wide ball outside off from Stokes, only to edge it and be caught by wicketkeeper Jamie Smith down the leg side. Patience is crucial for any batsman, and Sai Sudharsan has certainly learned this lesson the hard way.

Gradually, Yashasvi Jaiswal is emerging as India’s most reliable batsman. Following his century in Australia, the 23-year-old impressed again with a score of 101 in his first innings in England. While it may not have been the smoothest innings, it was effective. He faced challenges scoring on the on-side but made up for it with his clever shots on the off side, all while battling significant cramps. Now, after 20 Tests, he has accumulated 1899 runs at an average exceeding 54.

A standout moment of his innings was the way he communicated with Gill to prevent any misunderstandings while running between the wickets. He instructed Gill to call out a loud ‘no’ when declining a run, a strategy that proved successful.

