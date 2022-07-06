IND vs ENG 1st T20I live streaming: When and where to watch India vs England in Southampton

India vs England

India skipper Rohit Sharma is coming out of isolation and will lead the Men in Blue when they cross swords with England in the opening T20 International of the three-match series at Southampton’s Rose Bowl Cricket Ground. For India, big names like Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja and Rishabh Pant have been excluded from the first T20 game.

READ: IND vs ENG 1st T20I Dream11 prediction: Best picks for India vs England match in Southampton

Their absence would give fringe players like Ruturaj Gaikwad and Sanju Samson one more game to make a statement though they seem to have fallen in the pecking order in India’s list of probables for the World Cup in Australia. A niggle meant Gaikwad could not open alongside Ishan Kishan in the two games in Ireland and if Rohit is back, he will have to warm the bench once again

When and what time will India vs England 1st T20I match start?

India vs England 1st T20I match will be played on July 7 (Thursday) at 10:30 PM IST.

Where will India vs England 1st T20I match take place?

India vs England 1st T20I match will be held at Southampton.

Which channel will telecast India vs England 1st T20I match in India?

India vs England 1st T20I match will be aired on Sony Sports Network channels in India.

How to watch the live streaming of the India vs England 1st T20I match in India?

Watch the LIVE coverage of England vs India – 1st T20i on SONY SIX (English), SONY TEN 3 (Hindi), and SONY TEN 4 (Tamil & Telugu) channels on 7th July 2022 at 10:30 pm IST.

IND vs ENG Probable Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (C), Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Deepak Hooda, Dinesh Karthik, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan

England: Jos Buttler (C), Jason Roy, Dawid Malan, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, David Willey, Reece Topley, Tymal Mills, Matthew Parkinson