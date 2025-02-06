Yashasvi Jaiswal made a remarkable catch during his debut ODI match against England. Teaming up with fellow debutant Harshit Rana, they executed a flawless dismissal of Ben Duckett in a truly spectacular manner.

The 1st ODI between India and England marked the debut of Harshit Rana and Yashasvi Jaiswal in the Indian cricket team. As the team evolves, players like Rana and Jaiswal are set to play a vital role in its future. Although Rana had a rough start, he demonstrated resilience by bouncing back in the 10th over, claiming the wickets of Ben Duckett and Harry Brook.

Rana's achievement was complemented by Jaiswal, who made an impressive catch to dismiss Duckett. This moment caught the attention of India's coach Ravi Shastri, who expressed his excitement for the team's prospects.

Duckett, who had been in fine form, tried to play a pull shot while slightly advancing down the pitch. Unfortunately, he mistimed the stroke, sending the ball soaring into the air. Positioned at midwicket, Jaiswal promptly analyzed the ball's path and swiftly sprinted backward before executing a full-length dive to secure an impressive catch.

Watch:

Meanwhile, the injury to senior batsman Virat Kohli prior to the 1st ODI against England is expected to be a minor setback. Kohli hurt his right knee during practice, which led to his withdrawal from the match. Fortunately, the injury does not seem serious, and he is anticipated to return for the next game.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed that Kohli's absence from the 1st ODI was due to a sore right knee. Despite wearing a knee strap during warm-ups, Kohli's injury appears manageable and should not keep him sidelined for long.

There were initial reports about all-rounder Hardik Pandya being hospitalized for stomach pain, but the team management did not confirm these claims. Ultimately, Pandya was included in the squad, while Kohli had to miss the match.

In the absence of Kohli, the team management made the decision to award Yashasvi Jaiswal his first ODI cap, alongside pace-bowling all-rounder Harshit Rana. Additionally, Mohammed Shami has returned to the ODI squad following the 2023 World Cup.

