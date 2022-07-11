IND vs ENG 1st ODI live streaming: When and where to watch India vs England in London

India vs England 1st ODI

After coming of a confident T20I series win, India will take on the Three Lions for the first One Day International of the three-match series on Tuesday at The Oval in London at 5:30 PM IST. England would be boosted by the return of Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow, and Joe Root. They missed the T20I series and had a great outing in the rescheduled fifth Test against the Indian team.

The maiden series didn’t go well for the newly crowned captain Jos Buttler. Eoin Morgan’s successor will not only try to record his first series win on home soil but also get back to his form with the bat.

The Indian team will also welcome Shikhar Dhawan and Mohammad Shami to the squad. Both the veterans are likely to make it to the playing 11.

When and what time will the India vs England 1st ODI match start?

India vs England 1st ODI match will be played on July 12 (Tuesday) at 5:30 PM IST.

Where will India vs England 1st ODI match take place?

India vs England 2nd T20I match will be held at Kennington Oval, London.

Which channel will telecast India vs England's 1st ODI match in India?

India vs England 1st ODI match will be aired on Sony Sports Network channels in India.

How to watch the live streaming of the India vs England 1st ODI match in India?

Watch the LIVE coverage of England vs India – 1st ODI on SONY SIX (English), SONY TEN 3 (Hindi), and SONY TEN 4 (Tamil & Telugu) channels on 12th July at 5:30 pm IST.

IND vs ENG Probable Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (C), Rishabh Pant, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Deepak Hooda, Dinesh Karthik, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah

England: Jos Buttler (C), Joe Root, Dawid Malan, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Ben Stokes, Chris Jordan, David Willey, Reece Topley, Tymal Mills, Richard Gleeson