IND vs ENG 1st ODI: Here's all you need to know about India vs England 1st ODI in Nagpur, from playing XI to live streaming and more.

After their impressive 4-1 win in the T20I series, India is now preparing for the upcoming three-match ODI series against England, which is set to begin on February 6, 2025, in Nagpur.

Rohit Sharma will lead the Indian team, with strong support from players like Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, and Shreyas Iyer to enhance the batting order. KL Rahul will handle the wicketkeeping responsibilities, while Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, and Axar Patel will contribute with their all-round skills. The bowling attack will be led by Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, and Varun Chakravarthy.

On the other hand, England, under the captaincy of Jos Buttler, is eager to recover from their loss in the T20I series. Key batsmen for the English team include Phil Salt, Joe Root, and Harry Brook, while Jofra Archer, Mark Wood, and Adil Rashid will spearhead the bowling department.

With the ICC Champions Trophy on the horizon, both teams are looking to refine their strategies and gain momentum through this series.

Pitch report

The pitch at Nagpur provides favorable batting conditions, characterized by consistent pace and bounce. It is advisable for teams to opt for batting first, as spinners are likely to have a significant impact later in the game. Additionally, utilizing variations in pace can prove to be effective when using the older ball.

Live Streaming details

The India vs England 1st ODI match is set to take place on Thursday, 6th February. The match is scheduled to commence at 1:30 PM IST, with the toss occurring at 1:00 PM IST. Cricket fans can witness the action unfold at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur.

For those unable to attend the match in person, the live telecast will be broadcast on Star Sports Network TV, Sports18 1 and Sports18 2 channels in India. Additionally, fans can stream the match live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

Predicted playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Varun Chakravarthy, Arshdeep Singh

England: Phil Salt (wk), Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler (c), Liam Livingstone, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood, Saqib Mahmood

