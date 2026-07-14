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IND vs ENG 1st ODI Highlights: Team India register first win of England tour, beat Three Lions by 6 wickets at Edgbaston

India vs England 1st ODI Highlights: Shubman Gill and Co begin 3-match ODI series against England with a win at Edgbaston. The Men in Blue won the match by 6 wickets.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Jul 14, 2026, 11:28 PM IST

IND vs ENG 1st ODI Highlights: Team India register first win of England tour, beat Three Lions by 6 wickets at Edgbaston
India beat England at Edgbaston by 6 wickets. (Pic Credits: Instagram/indiancricketteam)
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India vs England 1st ODI Highlights: Team India finally registered its first win of the England tour as the Men in Blue beat the home side by 6 wickets and took a 1-0 lead in the 3-match ODI series. Notably, this is India's 9th win out of 13 matches played in Birmingham. In India's victory, the major contribution came from all-rounder Axar Patel, who picked up four wickets and remained unbeaten in the 259-run chase, also completing his half-century. However, veterans Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma failed in their comeback game and were dismissed early in the chase.

Take a look at a detailed match report of the first ODI between India and England.

Toss

England skipper Harry Brook flicked the Toss coin, and it landed in his favour as well. The host decided to bat first against the visitors at Edgbaston.

First Innings

Batting first, England had a decent start with Ben Duckett riding on the front foot and adding runs on the board. However, Gurnoor Brar surprised the English openers when he struck in the 12th over and dismissed them both. After their dismissal, England lost four wickets in quick succession, losing momentum in the game. But Joe Root and Liam Dawson's partnership brought the home team back in the match with their 121-run stand for the 7th wicket. In the end, England were bundled out for 258 in 47.5 overs.

For India, Axar Patel took 4 wickets while Prasidh Krishna and Gurnoor Brar picked up two wickets each.

Second Innings

Chasing a below-par target, India lost Ro-Ko (Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma) early. However, Shreyas Iyer and skipper Shubman Gill brought stability to the Indian innings. Things were going all good for Team India as Iyer-Gill added over 100 runs on the board for the third wicket, but in the 26th over Gill was retired out after the skipper struggled in the middle. Soon after Gill went back to the dressing room, England dismissed Iyer in a run-out, and later, new batter KL Rahul was also removed by Josh Tongue.

But all-rounder Axar Patel and Washington Sundar spoiled England's party and finished the game for their side with 28 balls to spare. Both also completed their half-centuries and remained unbeaten. India won the game by 6 wickets and took a 1-0 lead in the 3-match series.

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