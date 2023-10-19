Headlines

IND vs BAN, World Cup 2023: India to take on Bangladesh in 17th match of WC today; when, where and how to watch

Bangladesh have beaten India three times in the last four ODIs -- twice in a bilateral series in December 2022 and then in the Asia Cup Super Four match recently.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 19, 2023, 05:44 AM IST

IND vs BAN, World Cup 2023: Team India is all set to take on Bangladesh in the 17th Match of the ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 on Thursday. The match will begin at 2 pm at MCA International Stadium, Pune. Going by the current form of the teams, the popular pre-match prediction of India's World Cup game against Bangladesh will be a romp for Rohit Sharma's men. But if the glossy surface is scratched, one will have to tear away that view based on the form book.

Bangladesh have beaten India three times in the last four ODIs -- twice in a bilateral series in December 2022 and then in the Asia Cup Super Four match recently. In this tournament, the underdogs have already shown how to slay the giants. If in doubt, check with England and South Africa about their feelings after their shock losses to Afghanistan and Netherlands respectively.

IND vs BAN, World Cup 2023: When, where and how to watch the 17th match of World Cup 2023 today?

The India vs Bangladesh match will be played at 2:00 pm IST. The live telecast of the India vs Bangladesh match can be watched on all Star Sports Network channels. Moreover, match live-streaming can be watched on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

In the batting front, captain Rohit will look to continue his imperious form while top order batters Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli will be eager to score big. Rohit has been at the forefront of India's domination in the last couple of matches with stunning knocks of 86 against Pakistan and 131 against Afghanistan. India are perched on the top spot in the points table and they would aim to extend their winning run.

READ | Who is Sehar Shinwari, Pakistani actress who promised dinner date if Bangladesh beat India in World Cup 2023?

While the two knocks of highest quality have put Rohit in the limelight, his younger opening partner Gill would be itching to get a big score for himself, given that he is back to full fitness and has had an impressive run in the ODIs this year.

For Kohli, a mistimed hit against Pakistan led to an early dismissal but that was a minor blip, as the batting maestro previously produced a masterful 85 against Australia and a match-winning 55 not out against Afghanistan.

India Squads: Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya (vc), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav.

Bangladesh Squads: Shakib Al Hasan (c), Litton Das (wk), Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto (vc), Tawhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah Riyad, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nasum Ahmed, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib.

(With inputs from PTI)

