Neeraj Chopra finishes second in Diamond League final; Anderson Peters lifts title

US says it is working on 'substantial' round of further assistance for Kyiv

Viral video: Seven-foot-long Python found inside car bonnet in UP, watch

Population of this small country is less than people on Delhi metro train, these countries are also on list; check here

'Can you believe?': Jonty Rhodes surprised at missing India's fielding coach role despite Gambhir's support

Cricket

IND vs BAN: What are Red soil and Black soil pitches in cricket and how do they differ from each other?

Cricket pitches are primarily composed of soil, sand, and slit, among other materials.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Sep 15, 2024, 06:32 AM IST

IND vs BAN: What are Red soil and Black soil pitches in cricket and how do they differ from each other?
India is gearing up to face Bangladesh in the first Test of the two-match series at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, starting on September 19. It is anticipated that a red soil pitch will be utilized for this highly anticipated encounter.

Cricket pitches are primarily composed of soil, sand, and slit, among other materials. The composition of these elements plays a crucial role in determining how a pitch will behave at the beginning of a match and as the innings progress.

In this article, we will delve into the distinctions between red soil and black soil pitches in cricket, shedding light on why Chennai is leaning towards using a red soil surface for the upcoming India vs Bangladesh 1st Test match.

What distinguishes a Red-soil pitch from a Black-soil pitch?

The impact of a pitch on batters and bowlers is largely determined by its composition. Typically, a pitch is made up of a combination of clay, salt, slit, and fine sand, with proportions of approximately 50%, 5%, 20%, and 20%, respectively. These elements can be adjusted by pitch curators based on the requirements of a match and its format.

In cricket, a red soil wicket with low clay content has limited water absorption capabilities, resulting in reduced elasticity. As a result, red soil pitches tend to dry quickly and are prone to crumbling and breaking up early in games. Despite this, they offer good bounce and keep both batters and bowlers engaged throughout different phases of a match.

The soil on a red soil pitch often disintegrates as dust, particularly noticeable when bowlers deliver on the third day of a Test match. This early disintegration aids in turn and benefits spinners sooner rather than later.

Conversely, a black soil wicket with higher clay content retains water better, leading to a more stable pitch that lasts longer. This increased elasticity results in uneven bounce, requiring batters to take their time to adjust to the surface, especially on worn pitches.

Once batters acclimate to the pitch, they can capitalize on the conditions and score big runs more easily. Black soil pitches experience less wear and tear, maintaining consistency throughout games and being less prone to breaking up.

While black soil pitches offer stability, they also provide grip for the ball, allowing spinners to take advantage of turning conditions from the outset of a match.

Why is Chennai expected to use a red soil pitch for the first Test between India and Bangladesh? 

The groundsmen in Chennai have prepared a red soil pitch for the first Test, indicating that the wicket is likely to favor spinners starting around Day 3, as is typical in Chennai.

In contrast, the Bangladesh team is accustomed to playing on a slow, black soil pitch at home, which is tailored to benefit spinners.

Despite the spin-friendly conditions, both teams boast strong spin options, setting the stage for an exciting and competitive match as it unfolds.

