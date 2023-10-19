Headlines

IND vs BAN weather forecast: Will rain spoil India's World Cup clash against Bangladesh in Pune?

India and Bangladesh will meet for the fifth time in World Cups on Thursday.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 19, 2023, 08:54 AM IST

India is poised to face another formidable Asian opponent in the ODI World Cup 2023. Led by Rohit Sharma, the Indian team is gearing up to take on Bangladesh, captained by the skilled Shakib Al Hasan, in the highly anticipated 17th match of the World Cup. The thrilling encounter will unfold at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.

India has been on an impressive winning streak in the tournament, triumphing over Australia, Afghanistan, and Pakistan in a remarkable hat trick of victories. On the other hand, Bangladesh's performance has been inconsistent, with wins against Afghanistan but losses to New Zealand and England in their three previous matches.

IND vs BAN weather report

Although the weather forecast for the India vs Bangladesh game suggests clear skies, there was a slight drizzle on the eve of the match. Additionally, IMD has issued a warning about a potential low-pressure area forming over the southeast Arabian Sea. The IMD is closely monitoring the situation as there is a possibility of a cyclone developing. Consequently, a drop in temperature is anticipated on the day of the IND vs BAN game.

According to AccuWeather, the chances of rain occurring in Pune on Thursday are extremely low, with only a 1% probability. The temperature is expected to reach around 32 degrees Celsius during the day and drop to 22 degrees Celsius at night. However, the weather is predicted to be somewhat hazy throughout the day.

IND vs BAN probable playing XI

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj/ Mohammad Shami

Bangladesh: Litton Das, Tanzid Tamim, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan* (c), Mushifiqur Rahim (wk), Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam

