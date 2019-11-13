IND vs BAN: Virat Kohli reveals his first experience with pink ball ahead of India's historic Kolkata Test

Team India skipper Virat Kohli is back from his short break and is back in full swing ahead of India's Test clash against Bangladesh.

The two sides will lock horns at the Holkar Stadium in Indore from Thursday (14 November).

The second match of the series will bring a new challenge for Kohli and his boys when they will be playing their very first Day-Night Test match at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata from November 22-26.

All the Indian players practised with the pink ball on Tuesday (November 12) to prepare themselves for their Test match under the lights.

After the intense net session, Virat addressed the press conference and said extra concentration will be needed to combat the pink ball threat after playing with the red more often.

"Well I hadn't played with the pink ball before. So I was given an experience to try it and I wanted to, that was my mindset behind playing with the pink ball. I think everyone else did it as well," Kohli told reporters.

"You need extra concentration to pick the pink ball suddenly when you are playing with the red ball, so it was to work on the reflexes as well. When you play with the red ball at net and then you arrive at the pink ball it is very difficult to pick it up, so to get into the zone was the reason behind it," he added.

The Indian captain was also of the opinion that pink ball will swing more than the red cherry and if the Eden Gardens strip favours the bowlers then the pacers will be in the game.

"The pink ball I have played yesterday, I think it swings a lot more compare to the red ball because there's extra lacquer on the ball and doesn't go away too fast and the seam holds upright quite a bit," Kohli said.

"If the pitch has enough for the bowler then the bowlers will be in the game, especially the fast bowlers," he further remarked.