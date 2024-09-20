Twitter
IND vs BAN: Virat Kohli refuses to take DRS despite inside edge, Rohit Sharma's reaction goes viral

Meet man who received gift worth Rs 15000000000 from Mukesh Ambani, is referred to as his 'right hand', he is...

India's forgotten hero sends strong message to selectors with another 9-wicket-haul in English County

'Rohini is more...': Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani reveals inside details of his 'filmy love story'

IND vs BAN, 1st Test: Bumrah 4-fer helps dismiss Bangladesh for 149, India lead by 308 runs at stumps on Day 2

Cricket

IND vs BAN: Virat Kohli refuses to take DRS despite inside edge, Rohit Sharma's reaction goes viral

The incident occurred when Kohli attempted to play a full ball through the on-side but was ultimately unsuccessful.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Sep 20, 2024, 06:23 PM IST

IND vs BAN: Virat Kohli refuses to take DRS despite inside edge, Rohit Sharma's reaction goes viral
Courtesy: X/Screengrab
The dismissal of Virat Kohli in the second innings of the ongoing Test match between India and Bangladesh has captured the attention of cricket enthusiasts worldwide. Kohli was given out LBW by the on-field umpire Richard Kettleborough during the 20th over of the innings. Despite discussing the decision with his batting partner Shubman Gill, Kohli chose not to review the decision and walked off the field. However, replays later revealed that the ball had indeed made contact with his bat before hitting his front pad.

The incident occurred when Kohli attempted to play a full ball through the on-side but was ultimately unsuccessful. The ball struck his front pad, prompting a strong appeal from the Bangladesh players which was upheld by the umpire. Surprisingly, Kohli was unaware that he had made contact with the ball and made the decision not to review after consulting with Gill.

The Snickometer detected an inside edge on replays, which surprised India's captain, Rohit Sharma, causing him to react animatedly. The video of this incident has since gone viral on social media, garnering widespread attention.

Kohli was dismissed just before stumps, with Rishabh Pant stepping up to ensure a smooth transition. Shubman Gill and Pant remained unbeaten as India concluded the day at 81/3 in their second innings, boasting an overall lead of 308 runs. Earlier in the day, the hosts were bowled out for 376 runs, as the opposing bowlers took the remaining four wickets for a mere 37 runs.

Bangladesh's response with the bat was lackluster, managing only 149 runs in their first innings, with Jasprit Bumrah claiming four wickets. Bumrah's performance also marked his 400th wicket at the international level, while Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep, and Ravindra Jadeja evenly shared six wickets among them.

Also read| India's forgotten hero sends strong message to selectors with another 9-wicket-haul in English County

