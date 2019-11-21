IND vs BAN: Virat Kohli and Co. train at Eden Gardens with pink-ball ahead of Day-Night Test in Kolkata

Indian captain Virat Kohli took on pacer Mohammad Shami during a set session ahead of India's debut Day-Night Test in Kolkata against Bangladesh.

The Indian players concentrated mostly on getting used to the pace and the swing of the pink-ball which is known for being very speed friendly.

"The ball has a lot more lacquer. I haven't even bowled a single ball with the pink ball. Obviously, I just saw it. Sometimes I don't understand if its orange or pink, still coming to terms with that," India's star spinner R Ashwin said.

Vettori also said how he expects the atmosphere inside the stadium will be like an ODI or a T20I match.

"It is a big part of Test cricket. The fact that there will be so much people here, you have to acknowledge how important that is. And I think the way people manage their time is trickier, so if you can extend the Test match until night time, you can bring more and more people into it," Vettori told reporters in Kolkata.

"My experiences (of pink ball Tests) have only been on TV and I enjoyed watching it. It has a big part of the future, but it will be balanced out with day Tests as well," he added.

Test cricket has been losing the audience and newly-elected BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has been suggesting for a Day-Night Test in India for the last three years and he has finally made it happen.