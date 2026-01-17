IND vs BAN: Vaibhav Suryavanshi smashes 72 vs Bangladesh, surpasses Virat Kohli in major U19 batting record

Vaibhav Suryavanshi continued his stunning form in U19 cricket with a brilliant 72 against Bangladesh, overtaking Virat Kohli in a major U19 batting record. The young Indian batter’s consistency and fearless approach have made him one of the standout performers of the tournament.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi surpassed Virat Kohli during his impressive 72-run innings against Bangladesh in India's second league match of the U19 World Cup. The left-handed batsman has now accumulated more runs than Kohli for India U19 in youth one-day matches. Kohli, who participated in 28 matches for India U19 from 2006 to 2008, scored a total of 978 runs. In contrast, Suryavanshi has achieved 1047 runs in just 19 innings, which includes 3 centuries and five half-centuries. He made his debut for the India U19 cricket team in 2024 and has been on a remarkable run ever since.

Suryavanshi is now aiming to surpass Shubman Gill and Unmukt Chand. Gill, who served as Prithvi Shaw's vice-captain during the 2018 U19 World Cup, amassed 1149 runs in only 15 innings.

Unmukt, who led India U19 to victory in the 2012 U19 World Cup, also scored 1149 runs but in 21 innings. He notably hit an unbeaten century in the final against Australia in Townsville. Four years prior, Kohli captained India to a championship win, defeating South Africa in the final.

The all-time leading run-scorer for the Boys in Blue is former India U19 captain Vijay Zol. Over two U19 World Cups, Vijay scored 1404 runs in 36 matches. He is closely followed by Yashasvi Jaiswal, who scored 1386 runs in 27 matches, despite not winning a U19 World Cup. Tanmay Srivastava, who played under Kohli, follows with 1316 runs in 31 innings across 34 matches.

At just 14 years old, Suryavanshi has the potential to become India U19's highest run-scorer in the future. However, he will not be eligible to participate in another junior World Cup.

According to BCCI regulations, a player is permitted to compete in only one U19 World Cup, a rule established in 2016. This has led to several players missing the opportunity to play in two World Cups, even if they qualify under ICC guidelines. Suryavanshi is a consistent performer for Bihar in domestic cricket and holds an IPL contract with Rajasthan Royals. He is expected to be a regular starter in RR's playing XI from the very first match of IPL 2026.

Also read| Not Jasprit Bumrah or Mohammed Shami! Henil Patel reveals inspiration behind his match-winning spell against USA