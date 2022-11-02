IND vs BAN: India better Bangladesh by 5 runs in rain-hit clash to inch closer to semis

Source: BCCI (Twitter)

Team India defeated Bangladesh by five runs courtesy of the DLS method in yet another nail-biting classic at the T20 World Cup 2022 in Adelaide. The rain-curtailed match went down to the wire, it was Shakib Al Hasan's side who were in the driving seat in their chase of 185.

Litton Das' fifty propelled them to such a good mark, that when rain poured down, Bangladesh were actually ahead by DLS method through 17 runs.

However, it all changed once the rain gods interrupted play. Thankfully the rain did stop, and the match was reduced to 16 overs, and Bangladesh needed just 151 but the contest changed as soon as KL Rahul struck a direct hit from 34 metres far.

He got rid of the danger man Das, and then the wickets continued to fall one after the other.

Arshdeep Singh kept his nerve at the death, the yorker specialist guided his team through over the line.

A piece of sheer on-field brilliance by a rejuvenated KL Rahul and divine intervention by the weather gods took India one step closer to the T20 World Cup semifinals with an edge-of-the-seat five-run victory over Bangladesh in a rain-curtailed contest here on Wednesday.

Having posted an imposing total of 184 for 6 courtesy Virat Kohli (64 not out off 44) and KL Rahul (50 off 32), little did India factor in what was about to hit them in the form of Litton Das (60 off 27 balls).

Needing 151 in 16 overs as per the revised target after a brief spell of rain, Bangladesh managed 145/6 in the end. India, who now have six points from four games, will need to beat Zimbabwe in their last Super-12 match to clinch a last four place.

Needing 20 off last over, young Arshdeep Singh showed ice-cool temperament despite Nurul Hasan hitting him for a six and four as he bowled couple of perfect yorker length deliveries to seal the tie.

With inputs from PTI