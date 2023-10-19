IND vs BAN: Tanzid Hasan, Litton Das script history; break 24-yr-old record for Bangladesh in ODI World Cup

Headlines

Meet richest Indian in Australia, used to earn Rs 2500 per month, now runs Rs 87404 crore empire; net worth is…

World Osteoporosis Day 2023: Seven warning signs you must not miss

Exploring the Intersection of Peptides and Neuroscience

Louis Cambrezy: A Pioneer in French Journalism and Entrepreneurship

Checklist to maximize your study abroad experience

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet richest Indian in Australia, used to earn Rs 2500 per month, now runs Rs 87404 crore empire; net worth is…

World Osteoporosis Day 2023: Seven warning signs you must not miss

Exploring the Intersection of Peptides and Neuroscience

Diabetes tips: Seasonal vegetables to manage blood sugar levels

5 health benefits of fasting during Navratri

5 animals that closely resemble dinosaurs

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral photos of the day: Vijay Varma, Babil Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat look stylish in their outfits

In pics: Shehnaaz Gill raises the temperature in sexy backless bodycon dress at Thank You For Coming trailer launch

In pics: Shah Rukh Khan hosts Jawan success bash at Mannat; Deepika Padukone, Nayanthara, Atlee, Sanya Malhotra attend

Nithari killings: Timeline of horror, gruesome killings, and acquittals

Israel Gaza War: No place to live, no food to eat, no beds in hospitals; situation worsens in Gaza

Good News! PM Modi announces bonus for central employees ahead of Diwali 2023, know all about it

Viral video: Vijay fans exchange rings, get engaged in theatre during Leo first day first show amid cheers from audience

Leo movie review: Vijay's brave effort to break type, some cheeky fan service save Lokesh Kanagaraj's weakest film yet

Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui shouts at Khanzaadi aka Firoza Khan, netizens say 'sab camera ke bhookhe hain'

HomeCricket

Cricket

IND vs BAN: Tanzid Hasan, Litton Das script history; break 24-yr-old record for Bangladesh in ODI World Cup

In a historic display of batting prowess on Thursday, October 19, Litton Das and Tanzid Tamim made waves as they forged the highest first-wicket partnership for Bangladesh in an ODI World Cup match in Pune.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 19, 2023, 05:27 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In a historic display of batting prowess on Thursday, October 19, Litton Das and Tanzid Tamim made waves as they forged the highest first-wicket partnership for Bangladesh in an ODI World Cup match in Pune. Facing off against India in the World Cup 2023 encounter, the pair commenced their innings cautiously, securing 10 runs within the first five overs. However, the momentum swiftly shifted, with Tanzid emerging as the more aggressive of the duo. Notably, Tanzid's powerful six off Jasprit Bumrah marked a turning point in their innings, propelling their scoring rate.

Despite a temporary setback due to Hardik Pandya's injury, Litton also contributed crucial boundaries to the partnership. Tanzid's dominance was particularly evident against Shardul Thakur, as he hammered the pacer for 16 runs in an over, including two boundaries and a six. The formidable partnership thrived during the initial powerplay, with the duo exhibiting exceptional running between the wickets and timely boundary shots, amassing a commendable 63 runs.

Tanzid's impressive half-century off 41 balls, comprising five boundaries and three sixes, added to the duo's remarkable performance. Their partnership was eventually halted at 93 runs by Kuldeep Yadav, who successfully trapped Tanzid in front of the stumps. Despite the possibility of a review, the duo opted not to challenge the decision.

This outstanding achievement in Pune surpassed the previous record set by Mehrab Hossain and Shahriar Hossain, who had a 69-run partnership against Pakistan in Northampton back in 1999, solidifying their place in Bangladesh's cricketing history.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Government scheme: Invest Rs 7 per day and get Rs 5000 monthly pension, here's how

Delhi-Meerut RRTS: Sahibabad-Duhai Depot journey ticket price revealed ahead of launch; check details

Mukesh Ambani’s son Anant Ambani may fail to join Rs 16 trillion RIL’s board, easy journey for Isha Ambani, Akash

Louis Cambrezy: A Pioneer in French Journalism and Entrepreneurship

Delhi-NCR weather update: Minimum temperatures dip, check IMD update for the week

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral photos of the day: Vijay Varma, Babil Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat look stylish in their outfits

In pics: Shehnaaz Gill raises the temperature in sexy backless bodycon dress at Thank You For Coming trailer launch

In pics: Shah Rukh Khan hosts Jawan success bash at Mannat; Deepika Padukone, Nayanthara, Atlee, Sanya Malhotra attend

In pics: Ayushmann Khurrana, Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma, Sanya Malhotra, Mouni Roy, others dazzle at fashion awards

Karan Johar shares photos from 'madness and special' Kill TIFF premiere, calls Lakshya film 'blood-athon on steroids'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE