IND vs BAN: Tanzid Hasan, Litton Das script history; break 24-yr-old record for Bangladesh in ODI World Cup

In a historic display of batting prowess on Thursday, October 19, Litton Das and Tanzid Tamim made waves as they forged the highest first-wicket partnership for Bangladesh in an ODI World Cup match in Pune. Facing off against India in the World Cup 2023 encounter, the pair commenced their innings cautiously, securing 10 runs within the first five overs. However, the momentum swiftly shifted, with Tanzid emerging as the more aggressive of the duo. Notably, Tanzid's powerful six off Jasprit Bumrah marked a turning point in their innings, propelling their scoring rate.

Despite a temporary setback due to Hardik Pandya's injury, Litton also contributed crucial boundaries to the partnership. Tanzid's dominance was particularly evident against Shardul Thakur, as he hammered the pacer for 16 runs in an over, including two boundaries and a six. The formidable partnership thrived during the initial powerplay, with the duo exhibiting exceptional running between the wickets and timely boundary shots, amassing a commendable 63 runs.

Tanzid's impressive half-century off 41 balls, comprising five boundaries and three sixes, added to the duo's remarkable performance. Their partnership was eventually halted at 93 runs by Kuldeep Yadav, who successfully trapped Tanzid in front of the stumps. Despite the possibility of a review, the duo opted not to challenge the decision.

This outstanding achievement in Pune surpassed the previous record set by Mehrab Hossain and Shahriar Hossain, who had a 69-run partnership against Pakistan in Northampton back in 1999, solidifying their place in Bangladesh's cricketing history.