IND vs BAN T20 World Cup: Shakib Al Hasan, Virat Kohli involved in on-field argument over 'no-ball' call, WATCH

IND vs BAN, T20 World Cup 2022

There were animated scenes at the Adelaide Oval during the India-Bangladesh game. In the 16th over of the contest, Kohli couldn't get Hasan Mahmud's full-toss ball out of the middle of the bat. While sprinting across for a single, he began indicating to the umpire for a no-ball. The umpire called a no-ball, and Shakib-al-Hasan immediately argued. While the umpire was attempting to halt Shakib, he immediately hugged Kohli, and it appeared like everything was in order.

There was a playful exchange between the two and even the umpire couldn't stop laughing.



Here is the viral video:

