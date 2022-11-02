Search icon
IND vs BAN T20 World Cup: Shakib Al Hasan, Virat Kohli involved in on-field argument over 'no-ball' call, WATCH

While the umpire tried to stop Shakib, he suddenly hugged Kohli and it seemed things were sorted.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 02, 2022, 03:51 PM IST

There were animated scenes at the Adelaide Oval during the India-Bangladesh game. In the 16th over of the contest, Kohli couldn't get Hasan Mahmud's full-toss ball out of the middle of the bat. While sprinting across for a single, he began indicating to the umpire for a no-ball. The umpire called a no-ball, and Shakib-al-Hasan immediately argued. While the umpire was attempting to halt Shakib, he immediately hugged Kohli, and it appeared like everything was in order.

There was a playful exchange between the two and even the umpire couldn't stop laughing.  


Here is the viral video:

READ| “SKY has no limit”- Twitter showers praise as Suryakumar Yadav overtakes Mohammad Rizwan to become No.1 T20I batter

