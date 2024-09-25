IND vs BAN: Stand in Kanpur stadium for 2nd Test deemed unfit and dangerous, could collapse 'if Rishabh Pant hits six'

The second Test between India and Bangladesh begins on Friday, September 27.

The Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association (UPCA) is currently facing a race against time to ensure that the Green Park Stadium in Kanpur is fully prepared to host the upcoming second and final match between India and Bangladesh on Friday. Amidst all the attention being focused on the 22-yard pitch, which is anticipated to be slower and lower than the one in the previous Test in Chennai, UPCA officials were recently informed by the Uttar Pradesh Public Works Department (PWD) that one of the stands at the stadium is deemed unsafe and unable to support a full capacity crowd, as reported by The Indian Express.

Specifically, concerns were raised regarding the Balcony C stand at the Green Park Stadium, with officials warning that the structure could potentially collapse if filled to capacity during the Test match. Given the imminent nature of the Test match, there was insufficient time to carry out the necessary repairs and ensure the stand's safety. Consequently, a decision was made to only open half of the stand to the public during the Test match.

“The PWD has raised some issues and we have agreed that we will not sell all the tickets of Balcony C,” UPCA CEO Ankit Chatterjee told The Indian Express.

“We have been told to sell only 1700 tickets for the stand, which has a capacity of 4,800. The repair work will continue for the next couple of days,” he added.

The Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association (UPCA) has been advised to close the Balcony C stand during the upcoming match, starting Friday, due to safety concerns. A team of engineers from the Public Works Department (PWD) conducted a thorough six-hour inspection of the stand on Tuesday and identified significant risks associated with accommodating a large crowd in that area. PWD officials highlighted potential hazards and strongly recommended the closure of the stand to ensure the safety of spectators during the event.

“This stand won’t be able to take the weight of even 50 fans, if they start jumping after Rishabh Pant hits a six. This part of the stadium is in dire need of repair,” a PWD engineer was quoted as saying in the report.

The historic Green Park Stadium, which hosted its first Test match in 1952, is no longer the preferred venue for international matches in Uttar Pradesh. The Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association (UPCA) now chooses to host matches at the newly constructed Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow, which they own, unlike Green Park, which is managed by the Uttar Pradesh government's sports department.

The infrastructure issues at Green Park Stadium go beyond the structurally unsound Balcony C stand. The floodlight system also presents a potential problem, especially when bad light affects gameplay.

The stadium's lighting problems were evident during India's last Test match against New Zealand nearly three years ago. Poor visibility in the final session of Day 5 allowed the visitors to secure a thrilling draw.

In that memorable match, Indian players grew frustrated as they waited for improved lighting conditions, only to ultimately settle for a draw as New Zealand's last-wicket pair, Rachin Ravindra and Ajaz Patel, held on.

