IND vs BAN: Sourav Ganguly reveals 'key factor' behind BCCI-BCB agreeing to play a day-night Test match

Newly elected Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly on Tuesday (29 October) claimed that the committee decided in favour of the first-ever Day-Night Test match between India and Bangladesh was down to "common sense" because its the only effective way to attract more crowd in the longest format of the game.

While speaking to PTI, Ganguly said, “It's just my job, that's what I'm here for... Because I've played this game for so long. It's great. I think common sense is important. And I think it's a great move for Test cricket and hopefully it will bring crowds back to the ground.”

“Test cricket needs this push. Me and secretary Jay (Shah) and our new team were pretty hell bent on it. Thanks to Virat (Kohli) also, he agreed straightaway."

"And even more to Bangladesh Cricket Board that they agreed at such a short notice. It's a good way forward,” he added.

The 47-year-old was also asked if dew will be a problem, he said, “We will make sure there's no dew. After all day/night one-dayers are played here. There's this dew treatment spray and all. Nothing will happen.”

“Hopefully SG...Because the first match will be with SG so the second Test will also have to be with SG,” Ganguly said when asked about what ball will be used in the match.

“No, it can't be because the series has to be played with same ball. It can't be two different balls in the same series,” Sourav on Kookaburra pink balls.

Ganguly also shared his views on Shakib Al Hasan being banned for two years by ICC and what effect it will have on the Bangladesh squad.

“I don't think it's going to be a problem. They have such quality players they would adjust easily," Ganguly added.