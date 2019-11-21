IND vs BAN: Sourav Ganguly, Ravi Shastri inspect Eden pitch ahead of historic day-night Test

Earlier on November 14, the former Team India skipper also revealed how India's first-ever Day-Night Test match in Kolkata will have a “good wicket”.

Team India are set to take on Bangladesh in a historic Day-Night Test match at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata and the newly elected Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly did a full pitch inspection for about half an hour ahead of the Friday match.

Ganguly was also accompanied by India head coach Ravi Shastri who also took an early sneak peek of the wicket as the home side arrived at the Eden Gardens for their first training session.

On his way out, Ganguly took time to speak to the media and expressed his excitement about the fact that the first four days of the Kolkata Test was been sold out after a long time.

"The pitch looks good. I am very excited. When have you last seen a Test match where first four days' tickets have been sold out," he smiled.

According to PTI reports, the former Team India skipper said, “It will be a good wicket. It all depends on how the curator prepares the wicket.”

The pink balls are known for being pace friendly and Ganguly also spoke how the SG pink ball and kookaburra are different from each other with a prominent seam, hinting that spinners may play a key role during the 2nd Test match.

India defeated Bangladesh comfortably by an innings and 130 runs in the first Test over in Indore and will be looking to secure the second match too and complete a series clean up.