IND vs BAN: Rohit Sharma ruled out of 2nd Test, will stay in Mumbai to recover from thumb injury

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma to stay back in Mumbai and recover from his thumb injury

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma, who suffered an injury on his thumb during the 2nd ODI between India and Bangladesh is all set to miss the 2nd Test as well, against the Bangla Tigers. Having picked up an injury on his left thumb, while trying to take a catch in the 2nd ODI, Rohit had subsequently missed the 3rd ODI, and the first Test match as well.

In his absence, KL Rahul was leading Team India and he will continue to don the captaincy hat during the 2nd Test in Dhaka as well since Rohit is yet to fully recover from his thumb injury.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), and the team management have decided not to risk Rohit who is still recovering from the issue. According to a report in Cricbuzz, the Indian skipper is still feeling a bit of stiffness on his thumb and as such, he is not likely to be risked.

The 'Hitman' travelled back to Mumbai after the 2nd ODI, as he consulted a specialist, and there are fears that the issue may get worse if Rohit takes to the field in the Dhaka Test. While he may yet bat, like he did in the second ODI, but fielding could be an issue.

The 35-year-old will thus not be risked as India are leading the Test series 1-0, and he will be ready to feature in the while ball series against Sri Lanka in the first week of January.

Dasun Shanaka's side will travel to the subcontinent to play three T20Is and three ODIs starting from 3 January.

Rahul's side defeated Shakib Al Hasan's men by 188 runs in Chattogram, with Shubman Gill smashing his maiden Test century, while the skipper himself failed to impress with the bat. Rahul himself will not feature against Sri Lanka, and Rohit will lead the Men in Blue since the former is due to get married to Athiya Shetty next month.