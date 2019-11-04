IND vs BAN: Rohit Sharma overtakes Virat Kohli by 2 runs to become leading run-scorer in T20I

The Indian cricket team faced a 7-wicket defeat against Bangladesh in the first T20I match of the three-match series at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Sunday.

This game was also the 1000th match of T20I cricket in the history of the game.

Being special in many ways, the Men in Blue could not grab on the opportunity, giving the Bengal Tigers their first victory over the host.

Despite the loss, stand-in skipper Rohit Sharma managed to seal a couple of records.

He overtook Virat Kohli to become leading run-scorer in T20I. Before the game, Sharma was on 2443 runs - only 7 runs behind the record target - and he managed to pull it off in style before losing his wicket to Shafiul Islam's slower delivery.

Rohit extended his total T20I runs to 2,452, and now is now just 2 runs past Kohli, who has 2,450 runs in the format, so far.

Martin Guptill (2,326), Shoaib Malik (2,263) and Brendon McCullum (2,140) are at third, fourth and fifth place in the list.

Rohit can still make the most of the opportunities in the remaining two matches and consolidate his lead over Kohli.

Speaking on the eve of the match on Saturday, Rohit told reporters: “My job as a captain is very simple — I just want to take the team forward from where Virat has left the team. What I have done at the limited opportunities that I have got is to maintain what Virat has done previously with the team. I am just trying to carry that forward.”