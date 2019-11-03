IND vs BAN: Rohit Sharma overtakes MS Dhoni to become India's most capped T20I player; breaks Kohli's run-scoring record

India cricketer Rohit Sharma became the most-capped T20I player of the nation against Bangladesh on Sunday (November 3) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

This was Sharma's 99th T20I cap for India after making his debut back in 2007. With this, Rohit now has overtaken former India skipper MS Dhoni's tally of 98 T20I caps for the country.

The 32-year-old is also skippering the "Men In Blue" tonight with BCCI opting to rest Virat Kohli for the T20I series against Bangladesh.

Batting first India managed to put up 148/6 after 20 overs after getting off to a very sticky start thanks to some late power hitting from Washington Sundar and Krunal Pandya after the home side's top order failed to deliver.

Most T20I appearances for India:

99* - ROHIT SHARMA, 98 - MS Dhoni, 78 - Suresh Raina, 72 - Virat Kohli, 58 - Yuvraj Singh, 56* - Shikhar Dhawan.

In the match, Rohit also broke Virat Kohli's tally for most runs scored in the shortest format of the game. Before today, Sharma was on 2443 runs, only 7 runs behind the record target, and he managed to pull it off in style before losing his wicket to Shafiul Islam's slower delivery.

The Indian skipper managed to score only 9 runs off five balls on the day but will be looking to increase the run gab between him and Virat in the next two matches against Bangladesh.

Leading run-getter in T20I format: 2452 - Rohit Sharma, 2450 - Virat Kohli, 2326 - Martin Guptill.

IND vs BAN Squad:

India (From): Rohit Sharma(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w), Manish Pandey, Krunal Pandya, Deepak Chahar, K Khaleel Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Washington Sundar, Rahul Chahar, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube

Bangladesh (From): Liton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Mohammad Naim, Mahmudullah(c), Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Afif Hossain, Aminul Islam, Mohammad Mithun, Mosaddek Hossain, Abu Hider Rony, Mustafizur Rahman, Shafiul Islam, Arafat Sunny, Al-Amin Hossain, Taijul Islam